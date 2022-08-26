Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OKC Dodgers Military appreciation night with FCoE

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Soldiers with the 75th Field Artillery Brigade challenged Airmen from Tinker Air Force Base to a three-legged race during OKC Dodgers Military appreciation night Aug. 26, 2022.

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 12:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856343
    VIRIN: 220826-D-FX991-764
    Filename: DOD_109200912
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, OKC Dodgers Military appreciation night with FCoE, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    OKC Dodgers Military Appreciation Night with FCoE

    Military Appreciation
    Fires Center of Excellence
    77th Army Band
    75th FA
    CalltoServe
    Fort Sill IMCOM

