The U.S. Army Financial Management Command produced an instructional video on how to calculate chargeable leave for permanent change of station.
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2022 11:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|856334
|VIRIN:
|220711-A-IM476-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109200851
|Length:
|00:10:15
|Location:
|INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, How to calculate chargeable leave for permanent change of station, by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT