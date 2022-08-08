U.S. Soldiers of 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, conduct maintenance at Trzebień, Poland, August, 2022. The 3/4 ABCT is among other units assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Hassani Ribera)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2022 10:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|856328
|VIRIN:
|220808-A-KB014-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109200803
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|TRZEBIEN, PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Iron Brigade conducts maintenance at Trzebień, Poland B-Roll, by SPC Hassani Ribera Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
