Exercise Tapio 2022

The New York Air National Guard for the second year in a row, took part in Exercise TÁPIO, a combined Brazilian and U.S. exercise taking place in Campo Grande, Brazil, during the month of August, 2022.



The American component, led by Col. Jeff Cannet, the 106th Operations Group commander, includes the 100 Airmen, one HC-130J Combat King II search and rescue aircraft, three HH-60 Pave Hawk search and rescue helicopters, and two C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft. The three helicopters were flown to Campo Grande, on board the two C-17 Globemaster III aircraft flown by 14 members of the New York Air National Guard's 105th Airlift Wing.



Personnel from the New York Air National Guard's 274th Air Support Operations Squadron, who specialize on calling in airstrikes, and the 107th Attack Wing, which flies the MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft, are also participating in the mission.



Two A-10 Thunderbolt pilots from the Maryland Air National Guard joined the team this year to offer their insight into close air support.



The Oregon Air National Guard contributed a four-Airman combat controller team from the 142nd Wing, 125th Special Tactics Squadron, who specialize in operating in austere environments.



Exercise TÁPIO, The U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) sponsored joint exercise scenario involved irregular warfare against a paramilitary force. Participating U.S. Air Force personnel are conducted combat search and rescue and close air support operations alongside Brazilian forces to build partnerships and interoperability and increase partner nation capacity. The New York National Guard’s partner in the State Partnership Program is Brazil.



(U.S. Air National Guard video by Maj. Michael O’Hagan, 106th Rescue Wing Public Affairs)