    Gunnery B-Roll

    VAZIANI, GEORGIA

    09.05.2022

    Video by Pfc. Jaylan Caulton 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment conducted a gunnery range during Noble Partner at the Vaziani Training Area 5 Sep. 2022. Noble Partner is a cooperatively-led multinational training exercise in its sixth iteration between the Georgian Defense Forces (GDF) and U.S. Army Europe and Africa.

    Date Taken: 09.05.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 09:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856309
    VIRIN: 220905-A-VB701-824
    Filename: DOD_109200596
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: VAZIANI, GE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gunnery B-Roll, by PFC Jaylan Caulton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USArmy
    NationalGuard
    ReadyandResilient
    NoblePartner
    StrongerTogether
    StrengthThroughUnity

