Gunnery B-Roll

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment conducted a gunnery range during Noble Partner at the Vaziani Training Area 5 Sep. 2022. Noble Partner is a cooperatively-led multinational training exercise in its sixth iteration between the Georgian Defense Forces (GDF) and U.S. Army Europe and Africa.
Date Taken:
|09.05.2022
Date Posted:
|09.06.2022 09:08
Location:
|VAZIANI, GE
