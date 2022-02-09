Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Europe Report September 2, 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    09.02.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Madeleine Jinks and Chris Knoblauch

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this episode of the AFN Europe Report: U.S. 5th Fleet prevents a support ship from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy from capturing an unmanned surface vessel and the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo returns after a two-year hiatus.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 05:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 856304
    VIRIN: 220902-F-PQ209-193
    Filename: DOD_109200460
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Europe Report September 2, 2022, by A1C Madeleine Jinks and Chris Knoblauch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVEUR
    NAVCENT
    U.S. Army
    5th Fleet
    AFN Europe
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT