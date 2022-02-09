On this episode of the AFN Europe Report: U.S. 5th Fleet prevents a support ship from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy from capturing an unmanned surface vessel and the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo returns after a two-year hiatus.
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2022 05:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|856304
|VIRIN:
|220902-F-PQ209-193
|Filename:
|DOD_109200460
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFN Europe Report September 2, 2022, by A1C Madeleine Jinks and Chris Knoblauch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
