The 502d Command team organized a field day oriented around gathering fellow members under the same command to celebrate and work together in a fun environment.
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2022 18:50
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|856287
|VIRIN:
|220905-F-VZ902-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109200073
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 502d ABW Beast Building Day, by Ruth Medinavillanueva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT