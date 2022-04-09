24-second hype reel for Saber Junction 22.
Saber Junction 22 provides a combat training center rotation for the U.S. Army's 173rd Airborne Brigade to assess the brigade's readiness to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment and to promote interoperability with participating Allied and partner nations. 12 CAB is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's Forward Deployed Corps in Europe. They work alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises, and retain command and control for all rotational and assigned units in the European Theater. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Amanda Fry)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2022 10:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|856280
|VIRIN:
|220904-A-ZE118-495
|Filename:
|DOD_109199955
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|BY, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Saber Junction Intro Reel (9:16), by SSG Amanda Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
