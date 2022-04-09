Saber Junction Intro Reel (9:16)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



24-second hype reel for Saber Junction 22.

Saber Junction 22 provides a combat training center rotation for the U.S. Army's 173rd Airborne Brigade to assess the brigade's readiness to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment and to promote interoperability with participating Allied and partner nations. 12 CAB is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's Forward Deployed Corps in Europe. They work alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises, and retain command and control for all rotational and assigned units in the European Theater. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Amanda Fry)