    Saber Junction Intro Reel (9:16)

    BY, GERMANY

    09.04.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Amanda Fry 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    24-second hype reel for Saber Junction 22.
    Saber Junction 22 provides a combat training center rotation for the U.S. Army's 173rd Airborne Brigade to assess the brigade's readiness to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment and to promote interoperability with participating Allied and partner nations. 12 CAB is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's Forward Deployed Corps in Europe. They work alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises, and retain command and control for all rotational and assigned units in the European Theater. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Amanda Fry)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2022
    Date Posted: 09.05.2022 10:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 856280
    VIRIN: 220904-A-ZE118-495
    Filename: DOD_109199955
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: BY, DE

    SaberJunction
    StrongerTogether

