Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    18th CES cleans up after Typhoon Hinnamnor - B-roll Package pt.2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.05.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    The 18th Civil Engineer Squadron Emergency Management flight teams up with local nationals to fix a downed powerline on Camp Courtney Marine Corps. Base, Japan, Sep. 5, 2022. The 18th CES provides world-class engineering and emergency response services across the full mission spectrum. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 00:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856278
    VIRIN: 220509-F-IK699-002
    Filename: DOD_109199861
    Length: 00:04:37
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th CES cleans up after Typhoon Hinnamnor - B-roll Package pt.2, by SrA Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Kadena Air Base

    Emergency Management

    18th Wing

    18th CES

    Hinnamnor

    TAGS

    Kadena Air Base
    Emergency Management
    18th Wing
    typhoon recovery
    18th CES
    Hinnamnor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT