The 18th Civil Engineer Squadron Emergency Management flight teams up with local nationals to fix a downed powerline on Camp Courtney Marine Corps. Base, Japan, Sep. 5, 2022. The 18th CES provides world-class engineering and emergency response services across the full mission spectrum. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2022 00:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|856278
|VIRIN:
|220509-F-IK699-002
|Filename:
|DOD_109199861
|Length:
|00:04:37
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 18th CES cleans up after Typhoon Hinnamnor - B-roll Package pt.2, by SrA Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kadena Air Base
Emergency Management
18th Wing
18th CES
Hinnamnor
