Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Remembering 9/11: 21 years later

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AL DHAFRA, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    09.05.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    As the events of September 11, 2001 slide deeper into the past, the majority of America's military were too young to remember the events or were not yet born. This video portrays a chronological depiction of events, to ensure those who remember never forget and those who are too young, now know.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2022
    Date Posted: 09.05.2022 02:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856274
    VIRIN: 220905-F-UU934-792
    Filename: DOD_109199847
    Length: 00:09:11
    Location: AL DHAFRA, AE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    centcom
    9/11
    afcent
    380 aew
    patriots day
    september 11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT