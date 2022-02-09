Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Solomon Islands welcomes Pacific Partnership 2022

    SOLOMON ISLANDS

    09.02.2022

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    HONIARA, Solomon Islands (Sept. 2, 2022) – Cultural dancers from the Solomon Islands perform during a welcome celebration in support of Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership is a unifying mission that fosters enduring friendships and cooperation among many nations. The year’s mission in Solomon Islands will include participants from the United States, Japan and Australia. (U.S. Navy courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2022
    Date Posted: 09.04.2022
    This work, Solomon Islands welcomes Pacific Partnership 2022, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Solomon Islands
    Pacific Partnership
    Navy Partnerships
    PP22
    Pacific Partnership 2022

