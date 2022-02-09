Solomon Islands welcomes Pacific Partnership 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/856273" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

HONIARA, Solomon Islands (Sept. 2, 2022) – Cultural dancers from the Solomon Islands perform during a welcome celebration in support of Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership is a unifying mission that fosters enduring friendships and cooperation among many nations. The year’s mission in Solomon Islands will include participants from the United States, Japan and Australia. (U.S. Navy courtesy video)