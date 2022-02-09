Solomon Islands welcomes Pacific Partnership 2022

HONIARA, Solomon Islands (Sept. 2, 2022) – Cultural dancers from the Solomon Islands perform during a welcome celebration in support of Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership is a unifying mission that fosters enduring friendships and cooperation among many nations. The year’s mission in Solomon Islands will include participants from the United States, Japan and Australia. (U.S. Navy courtesy video)
