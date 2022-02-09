Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    09.02.2022

    Video by Chief Petty Officer John Pearl 

    Naval District Washington

    Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover (MDFW) is an opportunity for the citizens of Maryland and the City of Baltimore to meet Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. More than 2,300 sea service members are expected to participate this year.

    Date Taken: 09.02.2022
    Date Posted: 09.04.2022 16:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 856271
    VIRIN: 220903-N-YS140-003
    Filename: DOD_109199728
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover, by CPO John Pearl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval District Washington
    Navy
    mdfleetweek
    NRNPASE-W
    mdfleetweek22
    MDFW

