A Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter aircrew rescues a spear fisherman in distress just off Dog Island, U.S. Virgin Islands Sept. 4, 2022. The survivor, reportedly over 50-years-old, was safely transferred to the Cyril E. King airport in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, where he was received by awaiting Emergency Medical Service personnel. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2022 16:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|856270
|VIRIN:
|220904-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109199727
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|ST. THOMAS, VI
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Coast Guard rescues spear fisherman in distress just off Dog Island in St. Thomas U.S. Virgin Islands., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
