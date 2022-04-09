Coast Guard rescues spear fisherman in distress just off Dog Island in St. Thomas U.S. Virgin Islands.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter aircrew rescues a spear fisherman in distress just off Dog Island, U.S. Virgin Islands Sept. 4, 2022. The survivor, reportedly over 50-years-old, was safely transferred to the Cyril E. King airport in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, where he was received by awaiting Emergency Medical Service personnel. (U.S. Coast Guard video)