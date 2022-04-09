Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues spear fisherman in distress just off Dog Island in St. Thomas U.S. Virgin Islands.

    ST. THOMAS, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    09.04.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    A Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter aircrew rescues a spear fisherman in distress just off Dog Island, U.S. Virgin Islands Sept. 4, 2022. The survivor, reportedly over 50-years-old, was safely transferred to the Cyril E. King airport in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, where he was received by awaiting Emergency Medical Service personnel. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2022
    Date Posted: 09.04.2022 16:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856270
    VIRIN: 220904-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_109199727
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: ST. THOMAS, VI 

    St. Thomas
    U.S. Virgin Islands.
    Sector San Juan
    Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter
    distressed spear fisherman
    Dog Island

