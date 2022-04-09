An orthopedic surgical team comprised of service members from the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army deployed in support of Health Engagements Assistance Response Team 2022, (HEART 22) from Joint Task Force-Bravo, Southern Command, and Guatemalan orthopedic surgeons conduct vital surgery on a local Guatemalan on Aug. 29, 2022, at Hospital Regional de Occidente in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. The goal of HEART 22, led by Joint Task Force-Bravo, is to alleviate pressure on partner nation medical systems, increase medical resiliency of participants and strengthen relationships by assisting with high-impact medical services.
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2022 11:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|856263
|VIRIN:
|220904-A-ED017-1027
|PIN:
|1027
|Filename:
|DOD_109199605
|Length:
|00:10:51
|Location:
|GT
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Orthopedic Operations In Support of HEART 22, by SSG Dustin Biven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT