Col. Matthew Danner, the Commanding Officer of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, explains the Command Element's part in making the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit a complete Marine Air Ground Task Force Sep. 3, 2022. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher W. England)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2022 08:29
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|856250
|VIRIN:
|220903-M-UF994-884
|Filename:
|DOD_109199310
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Making A MAGTF: CE, by LCpl Christopher England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
