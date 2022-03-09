Making A MAGTF: CLB 31

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Col. Matthew Verdin, the Commanding Officer of Combat Logistics Battalion 31, explains his unit's part in making the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit a complete Marine Air Ground Task Force Sep. 3, 2022. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher W. England)