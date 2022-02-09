Maj. Gen. William Blaylock, Commanding General of the 35th Infantry Division, sends a special message to the 2022 Division Hall of Fame Ceremony while deployed in Southwest Asia.
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2022 06:15
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|856246
|VIRIN:
|220902-A-KK913-212
|Filename:
|DOD_109199273
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
|Hometown:
|LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Blaylock message to the 35th ID Hall of Fame, by CPL Evan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT