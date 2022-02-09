Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj. Gen. Blaylock message to the 35th ID Hall of Fame

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2022

    Video by Cpl. Evan Anderson 

    35th Infantry Division

    Maj. Gen. William Blaylock, Commanding General of the 35th Infantry Division, sends a special message to the 2022 Division Hall of Fame Ceremony while deployed in Southwest Asia.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2022
    Date Posted: 09.03.2022 06:15
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 856246
    VIRIN: 220902-A-KK913-212
    Filename: DOD_109199273
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: LEAVENWORTH, KS, US 
    Hometown: LEAVENWORTH, KS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Blaylock message to the 35th ID Hall of Fame, by CPL Evan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    santa fe
    remember
    sacrifice
    hall of fame
    Special Events

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT