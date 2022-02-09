Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon National Guard Supporting Rum Creek Fire Fighting

    MERLIN, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2022

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Interviews and B-roll of The Oregon National Guard helping fight the Rum Creek Fire that has burned approximately 17,000 acres and is said to be 12% contained. Fifty-one guard members have been helping with the safety and security of the area with road closure points since Monday, Aug. 29, in the Merlin area. Additionally, the guard has dispatched an HH-60 medical lift helicopter and crew to the Medford Airport to help if any firefighters or support staff become critically injured and need rapid transport for medical treatment.

    Date Taken: 09.02.2022
    Date Posted: 09.03.2022 01:18
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 856243
    VIRIN: 220902-Z-ZJ128-1007
    PIN: 220902
    Filename: DOD_109199211
    Length: 00:04:31
    Location: MERLIN, OR, US 

    Rum Creek Fire 2022

