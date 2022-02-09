Interviews and B-roll of The Oregon National Guard helping fight the Rum Creek Fire that has burned approximately 17,000 acres and is said to be 12% contained. Fifty-one guard members have been helping with the safety and security of the area with road closure points since Monday, Aug. 29, in the Merlin area. Additionally, the guard has dispatched an HH-60 medical lift helicopter and crew to the Medford Airport to help if any firefighters or support staff become critically injured and need rapid transport for medical treatment.
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2022 01:18
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|856243
|VIRIN:
|220902-Z-ZJ128-1007
|PIN:
|220902
|Filename:
|DOD_109199211
|Length:
|00:04:31
|Location:
|MERLIN, OR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Oregon National Guard Supporting Rum Creek Fire Fighting, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
