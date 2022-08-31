Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MWSS-171 finishes FARP operations: OrientShield22

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP EBINO, MIYAZAKI, JAPAN

    08.31.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171 establish a forward arming and refueling point in support of U.S. Soldiers assigned to United States Army Aviation Battalion-Japan during exercise Orient Shield 22 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Camp Ebino, Japan, Aug. 31, 2022. A FARP is a temporary expeditionary location used for fueling and rearming aircraft. Orient Shield 22 is the largest U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 09.03.2022 23:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856241
    VIRIN: 220831-M-RB154-1001
    Filename: DOD_109199196
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: CAMP EBINO, MIYAZAKI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWSS-171 finishes FARP operations: OrientShield22, by LCpl Ryan Ulibarri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WA
    MDO
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    OrentShield22
    YSJapanAlliance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT