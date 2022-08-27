U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kirsten Crow, an aeromedical evacuation technician assigned to the 109th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, 133rd Airlift Wing, Minnesota National Guard, discusses her role in the Air National Guard as a #MEDIC during a training exercise at the Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, Miss., August 27, 2022. Crow is participating in "Mobile Medic", a joint training exercise focused on aeromedical evacuation training within the Army and Air National Guard medical personnel. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jovi Prevot)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2022 19:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|856236
|VIRIN:
|220827-Z-IX958-6141
|Filename:
|DOD_109199164
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GULFPORT AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SSgt Kirsten Crow - Why I Serve, by SGT Jovi Prevot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
