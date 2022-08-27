SSgt Kirsten Crow - Why I Serve

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kirsten Crow, an aeromedical evacuation technician assigned to the 109th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, 133rd Airlift Wing, Minnesota National Guard, discusses her role in the Air National Guard as a #MEDIC during a training exercise at the Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, Miss., August 27, 2022. Crow is participating in "Mobile Medic", a joint training exercise focused on aeromedical evacuation training within the Army and Air National Guard medical personnel. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jovi Prevot)