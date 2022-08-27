Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SSgt Kirsten Crow - Why I Serve

    GULFPORT AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jovi Prevot 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Mississippi National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kirsten Crow, an aeromedical evacuation technician assigned to the 109th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, 133rd Airlift Wing, Minnesota National Guard, discusses her role in the Air National Guard as a #MEDIC during a training exercise at the Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, Miss., August 27, 2022. Crow is participating in "Mobile Medic", a joint training exercise focused on aeromedical evacuation training within the Army and Air National Guard medical personnel. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jovi Prevot)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2022
    Date Posted: 09.02.2022 19:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856236
    VIRIN: 220827-Z-IX958-6141
    Filename: DOD_109199164
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GULFPORT AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MS, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, SSgt Kirsten Crow - Why I Serve, by SGT Jovi Prevot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard

