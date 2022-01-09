Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Suicide Awareness

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    Video by John Billon 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    September is Suicide Prevention Month. With current events, most of us are dealing with some degree of stress and uncertainty. If you are struggling, the most important step you can take is to ask for help, Dial 988.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.02.2022 19:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856235
    VIRIN: 220901-O-QQ208-581
    Filename: DOD_109199163
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: HI, US

    Tripler

