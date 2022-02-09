Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Jackson Water Distribution, Day 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSON, MS, MS, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2022

    Video by Bill Valentine 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Mississippi National Guard

    00;00;05 B-Roll from day two of Mississippi Army National Guard Soldiers handing out water at distribution sites.
    00;44;19 Maj. Gen. Janson Boyles, The Adjutant General, and Command Sgt. Maj. Silvester Tatum, Senior Enlisted Leader, address the media at a POD site concerning day two operations.
    02;38;15 First Sgt. Shane Henderson of the 3656th Maintenance Company, Mississippi Army National Guard, talks about distribution operations and troop morale.

    ***NOTE*** Command Sgt. Maj. Silvester is the Senior Enlisted Leader - not the Senior Enlisted Advisor as noted in the slate ***NOTE***

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2022
    Date Posted: 09.02.2022 16:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856227
    VIRIN: 220902-Z-CV460-001
    Filename: DOD_109198907
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: JACKSON, MS, MS, US
    Hometown: JACKSON, MS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jackson Water Distribution, Day 2, by Bill Valentine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Mississippi

    Jackson

    Water Crisis

    TAGS

    #MSNG #TF298 #JacksonWaterCrisis

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT