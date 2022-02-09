Jackson Water Distribution, Day 2

00;00;05 B-Roll from day two of Mississippi Army National Guard Soldiers handing out water at distribution sites.
00;44;19 Maj. Gen. Janson Boyles, The Adjutant General, and Command Sgt. Maj. Silvester Tatum, Senior Enlisted Leader, address the media at a POD site concerning day two operations.
02;38;15 First Sgt. Shane Henderson of the 3656th Maintenance Company, Mississippi Army National Guard, talks about distribution operations and troop morale.
***NOTE*** Command Sgt. Maj. Silvester is the Senior Enlisted Leader - not the Senior Enlisted Advisor as noted in the slate ***NOTE***
Mississippi
Jackson
Water Crisis
