    Operation Resilience - Brig. Gen. Strub

    WI, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office     

    A Wisconsin National Guard Soldier shares his story of a challenging personal experience that tested his resilience. The video is part of Operation Resilience, a Wisconsin Guard initiative with the goal of increasing resilience among the force. (Wisconsin National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.02.2022 14:58
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 856222
    VIRIN: 220722-Z-PV458-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_109198822
    Length: 00:08:39
    Location: WI, US

    TAGS

    #WisconsinNationalGuard #ServiceMemberSupportDivision #SuicideAwareness #OperationResilience

