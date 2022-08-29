106th Rescue Wing trains in Brazil

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/856209" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Army Brig. General Isabel Smith, left, the director of joint staff for the New York National Guard, and Air Force Brig. General Denise Donnell, commander of the New York Air Natrional Guard, speak with Brazilian defense officials while visiting Exercise TAPIO on Aug. 29, 2022 in Campo Grande, Brazil.Airmen from the New York Air National Guard’s 106th Rescue Wing are participating in Exercise TÁPIO, a combined Brazilian and U.S. exercise taking place in Campo Grade, Brazil, Aug. 8-31, 2022. The U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) sponsored joint exercise scenario involves irregular warfare against a paramilitary force. Participating U.S. Air Force personnel are conducting combat search and rescue and close air support operations alongside Brazilian forces to build partnerships and interoperability and increase partner nation capacity. The New York National Guard’s partner in the State Partnership Program is Brazil. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj Michael O'Hagan, 106th Rescue Wing Public Affairs)