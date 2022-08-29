Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    106th Rescue Wing trains in Brazil

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMPO GRANDE, MS, BRAZIL

    08.29.2022

    Video by Eric Durr 

    New York National Guard

    A Brazilian Super Tucano light attack aircraftr manuevers while participating in Exercise TÁPIO, a combined Brazilian and U.S. exercise taking place in Campo Grade, Brazil, Aug. 8-31, 2022. The U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) sponsored joint exercise scenario involves irregular warfare against a paramilitary force. Participating U.S. Air Force personnel are conducting combat search and rescue and close air support operations alongside Brazilian forces to build partnerships and interoperability and increase partner nation capacity. The New York National Guard’s partner in the State Partnership Program is Brazil. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj Michael O'Hagan, 106th Rescue Wing Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.02.2022 11:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856204
    VIRIN: 220829-O-EK423-321
    PIN: 12341
    Filename: DOD_109198598
    Length: 00:00:04
    Location: CAMPO GRANDE, MS, BR 
    Hometown: WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 106th Rescue Wing trains in Brazil, by Eric Durr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air National Guard

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    HC-130
    HH-60
    NYNG
    106RW
    TAPIO22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT