    106th Rescue Wing trains in Brazil

    CAMPO GRANDE, MS, BRAZIL

    08.24.2022

    Video by Maj. Michael O'Hagan 

    New York National Guard

    A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the New York Air National Gurd's 105th Airlifet Wing takeds off from Campo Grane Brazil while supporting Operation Tapio. Airmen from the New York Air National Guard’s 106th Rescue Wing are participating in Exercise TÁPIO, a combined Brazilian and U.S. exercise taking place in Campo Grade, Brazil, Aug. 8-31, 2022. The U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) sponsored joint exercise scenario involves irregular warfare against a paramilitary force. Participating U.S. Air Force personnel are conducting combat search and rescue and close air support operations alongside Brazilian forces to build partnerships and interoperability and increase partner nation capacity. The New York National Guard’s partner in the State Partnership Program is Brazil. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj Michael O'Hagan, 106th Rescue Wing Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 09.02.2022 11:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856203
    VIRIN: 220824-F-SB907-248
    PIN: 12342
    Filename: DOD_109198597
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: CAMPO GRANDE, MS, BR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 106th Rescue Wing trains in Brazil, by Maj. Michael O'Hagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

