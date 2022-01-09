Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staff Sergeant Release Party

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch and Sean Schroeder

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 17th Training Wing came together to celebrate its newest staff sergeant selects during the Staff Sergeant Release Party at the Powell Event Center!

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.02.2022 08:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 856187
    VIRIN: 220901-F-SL509-170
    Filename: DOD_109198380
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US

    promotion
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    SSgt release party

