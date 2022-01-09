Members of the 17th Training Wing came together to celebrate its newest staff sergeant selects during the Staff Sergeant Release Party at the Powell Event Center!
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2022 08:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|856187
|VIRIN:
|220901-F-SL509-170
|Filename:
|DOD_109198380
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
