    Sgt. Eric Townsdin shouts-out the Kansas City Royals

    KS, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    Video by Cpl. Evan Anderson 

    35th Infantry Division

    Sgt. Eric Townsdin, 35th Infantry Division, shouts-out the Kansas Royals, along with his family and friends, from Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Evan Anderson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.02.2022 06:46
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 856184
    VIRIN: 220901-A-KK913-398
    Filename: DOD_109198279
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: KS, US
    Hometown: KANSAS CITY, MO, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Eric Townsdin shouts-out the Kansas City Royals, by CPL Evan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    shout-out
    baseball
    Sports
    mlb
    kansas city
    #santaferoyals

