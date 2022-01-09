Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines conduct Alert Contingency MAGTF Drill

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.01.2022

    Video by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Logistics Group, stand by to board a bus following an Alert Contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force (ACM) drill on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 1, 2022. The ACM exercise was conducted to prepare III MEF personnel to react quickly to a crisis, counter potential threats, and assist allies and partners throughout the Indo-Pacific region in maintaining regional stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.02.2022 04:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856177
    VIRIN: 220901-M-PM375-002
    Filename: DOD_109198202
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines conduct Alert Contingency MAGTF Drill, by Cpl Alpha Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA
    MAGTF
    3rd MLG
    ACM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT