U.S. Marines conduct Alert Contingency MAGTF Drill

U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Logistics Group, stand by to board a bus following an Alert Contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force (ACM) drill on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 1, 2022. The ACM exercise was conducted to prepare III MEF personnel to react quickly to a crisis, counter potential threats, and assist allies and partners throughout the Indo-Pacific region in maintaining regional stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)
09.01.2022
09.02.2022
B-Roll
MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
