    Orient Shield 22 Overview

    KUMAMOTO, KUMAMOTO, JAPAN

    09.02.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Brandt Self 

    U.S. Army Japan

    Overview of Orient Shield 22, the largest U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability, and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations.

    Date Taken: 09.02.2022
    Date Posted: 09.02.2022 06:02
    Location: KUMAMOTO, KUMAMOTO, JP 

    JGSDF
    bilateral
    US Army
    Orient Shield
    Orient Shield 22
    Orientshield

