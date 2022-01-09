United States Army Southern European Task Force, Africa Change of Responsibility Ceremony

U.S. Army Soldiers, Department of Army civilians, family and community members gather with Italian military and community leaders September 1, 2022 at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, for the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa Change of Responsibility Ceremony. The ceremony, officiated by Maj. Gen. Todd R. Wasmund, welcomed Command Sgt. Major Reese Teakell as the command's senior noncommissioned officer and bid farewell to Command Sgt. Major Charles Gregory, who has served in the position for the last two years. The ceremony reinforces the NCO authority in the Army and highlights the support NCOs provide to the chain of command. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2022 02:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
