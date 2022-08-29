Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Lightning Academy on Oahu prepares soldiers to be Army Rangers (No Titles)

    HI, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Video by Sgt. Gary Singleton 

    DMA Pacific - Hawaii Media Bureau   

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jake Guzzo, Small Unit Ranger Tactics (SURT) Senior Instructor, talks about how SURT prepares soldiers to be successful in Ranger School, and how the 25th Infantry Division's SURT course at the Lightning Academy is different than other locations. SURT puts soldiers though phases of assessment and preparation to increase the chances of success at Ranger School. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Gary Singleton)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 23:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856168
    VIRIN: 220901-A-TX311-1002
    Filename: DOD_109198083
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: HI, US

    25th ID
    Ranger
    Lightning Academy
    SURT

