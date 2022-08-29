U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jake Guzzo, Small Unit Ranger Tactics (SURT) Senior Instructor, talks about how SURT prepares soldiers to be successful in Ranger School, and how the 25th Infantry Division's SURT course at the Lightning Academy is different than other locations. SURT puts soldiers though phases of assessment and preparation to increase the chances of success at Ranger School. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Gary Singleton)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2022 23:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|856168
|VIRIN:
|220901-A-TX311-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109198083
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Lightning Academy on Oahu prepares soldiers to be Army Rangers (No Titles), by SGT Gary Singleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT