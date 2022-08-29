The Lightning Academy on Oahu prepares soldiers to be Army Rangers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jake Guzzo, Small Unit Ranger Tactics (SURT) Senior Instructor, talks about how SURT prepares soldiers to be successful in Ranger School, and how the 25th Infantry Division's SURT course at the Lightning Academy is different than other locations. SURT puts soldiers though phases of assessment and preparation to increase the chances of success at Ranger School. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Gary Singleton)