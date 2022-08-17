Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Angel 22-2 Wrap-up

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SUBANG AIR BASE, MALAYSIA

    08.17.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from various units around PACAF, along with Royal Australian Air Force and Royal Malaysian Air Force members, participated in Exercise Pacific Angel 22-2 at Subang Air Base, Malaysia Aug. 15-18, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 09.02.2022 01:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856152
    VIRIN: 220901-F-PW483-001
    Filename: DOD_109197919
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: SUBANG AIR BASE, MY

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Angel 22-2 Wrap-up, by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    search and rescue
    Pacific Angel
    Malaysia
    PJs
    mass casualty
    PACANGEL22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT