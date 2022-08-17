U.S. Air Force Airmen from various units around PACAF, along with Royal Australian Air Force and Royal Malaysian Air Force members, participated in Exercise Pacific Angel 22-2 at Subang Air Base, Malaysia Aug. 15-18, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2022 01:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|856152
|VIRIN:
|220901-F-PW483-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109197919
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|SUBANG AIR BASE, MY
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pacific Angel 22-2 Wrap-up, by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT