Welcome to the Air Force’s Global Classroom! On this episode of #AFCLCTV, we chatted with Lt. Col. John Yi, 33rd Student Squadron Commander at Squadron Officer School, on the importance of language, regional expertise, and culture education for the next generation.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed or implied in the contents of this video are those of the authors. They should not be construed as carrying the official sanction of the Department of Defense, Air Force, Air Education and Training Command, Air University, or other agencies or departments of the U.S. government or their international equivalents. In addition, the use of ‘Zoom’ or any other communication media used in this video are not promoted by Air University or the U.S. Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2022 17:46
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|856135
|VIRIN:
|220825-O-XQ105-412
|Filename:
|DOD_109197663
|Length:
|00:24:17
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFCLC TV: LREC Education for the Next Generation, by AFCLC Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT