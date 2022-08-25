Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCLC TV: LREC Education for the Next Generation

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Video by AFCLC Maxwell 

    Air Force Culture and Language Center

    Welcome to the Air Force’s Global Classroom! On this episode of #AFCLCTV, we chatted with Lt. Col. John Yi, 33rd Student Squadron Commander at Squadron Officer School, on the importance of language, regional expertise, and culture education for the next generation.

    Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed or implied in the contents of this video are those of the authors. They should not be construed as carrying the official sanction of the Department of Defense, Air Force, Air Education and Training Command, Air University, or other agencies or departments of the U.S. government or their international equivalents. In addition, the use of ‘Zoom’ or any other communication media used in this video are not promoted by Air University or the U.S. Air Force.

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 17:46
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 856135
    VIRIN: 220825-O-XQ105-412
    Filename: DOD_109197663
    Length: 00:24:17
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

