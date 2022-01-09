Innovation in training
For the past 4 days, the 15th Operations Support Squadron participated in a PACAF “train the trainer” exercise, Toxic Pineapple II, familiarizing military personnel with the new changes that have been made to the Aircrew Contamination Control Area.
The exercise was held alongside our U.S. Marine counterparts from Kaneohe Bay Marine Corps Base for the first time, demonstrating their decontamination line operations.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2022 16:44
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|856129
|VIRIN:
|220831-F-JA727-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109197618
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
