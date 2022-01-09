Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Toxic Pineapple II

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Innovation in training

    For the past 4 days, the 15th Operations Support Squadron participated in a PACAF “train the trainer” exercise, Toxic Pineapple II, familiarizing military personnel with the new changes that have been made to the Aircrew Contamination Control Area.

    The exercise was held alongside our U.S. Marine counterparts from Kaneohe Bay Marine Corps Base for the first time, demonstrating their decontamination line operations.

