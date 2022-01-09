Holloman Airman prepares for AF Half Marathon

U.S. Air Force Capt. Thomas Molnar, 311th Fighter Squadron student pilot, shares his training and preparation experiences for the Air Force Half Marathon and Iron Man Triathlon. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2022 16:16
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|856124
|VIRIN:
|220901-F-IP012-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109197567
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
