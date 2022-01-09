HEART 22 - Interview with Maj. Rondre Baluyot - Part 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Maj. Rondre Baluyot, a comprehensive dentist deployed in support of the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team 2022, (HEART 22), led by Joint Task Force-Bravo, Southern Command, answers several questions about his experience during HEART 22. During HEART 22, the U.S. military and partner nation medical professionals operated side-by-side in three specialties: Ophthalmology (general and cornea transplant surgeries), Orthopedic (general and trauma surgeries) and Dental (restorative dental surgeries).