    HEART 22 - Interview with Maj. Rondre Baluyot - Part 2

    GUATEMALA

    09.01.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dustin Biven 

    Defense Media Activity - Army   

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Rondre Baluyot, a comprehensive dentist deployed in support of the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team 2022, (HEART 22), led by Joint Task Force-Bravo, Southern Command, answers several questions about his experience during HEART 22. During HEART 22, the U.S. military and partner nation medical professionals operated side-by-side in three specialties: Ophthalmology (general and cornea transplant surgeries), Orthopedic (general and trauma surgeries) and Dental (restorative dental surgeries).

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 17:40
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 856122
    VIRIN: 220901-A-ED017-189
    PIN: 189
    Filename: DOD_109197559
    Length: 00:05:53
    Location: GT

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, HEART 22 - Interview with Maj. Rondre Baluyot - Part 2, by SSG Dustin Biven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guatemala
    Humanitarian
    SOUTHCOM
    Dental
    B-roll
    HEART 22

