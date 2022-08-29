U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Robert Dominguez, veteran, a native of Clovis, CA, competed in the 2022 DoD Warrior Games in Orlando, Fla. on Aug.18-28, 2022. The annual event celebrates the resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill, and injured U.S. Service Members and veterans. Dominguez has competed in the games since 2018 (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mitchell Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2022 18:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|856116
|VIRIN:
|220831-M-FO238-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109197494
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FL, US
|Hometown:
|CLOVIS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 DoD Warrior Games Team Marine Corps - Robert Dominguez, by Cpl Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT