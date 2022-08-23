Sgt. Colin Book, a High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System section chief with the 1st Battalion, 158th Field Artillery Regiment, 45th Field Artillery Brigade, Oklahoma National Guard, discusses the impact working with mental health cases has on his career as a Lawton police officer. Because of his work serving the community, Lawton Police Department awarded Book as the Uniformed Officer of the Year for 2021. (Oklahoma National Guard Video Production by Pfc. Haden Tolbert)
Sgt. Colin Book
Battery A 1-158 Field Artillery
(00:12-00:19)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2022 15:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|856111
|VIRIN:
|220901-Z-DX255-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_109197468
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|LAWTON, OK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sgt. Colin Book discusses mental health, by PFC Haden Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
