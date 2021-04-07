Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TCCM Independence Day Sunset Parade B- Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAPE MAY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearney 

    U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

    Training Center Cape May holds Independence Day Sunset Parade, July 4, 2021, on base in Cape May, New Jersey.

    U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearney

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 15:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856109
    VIRIN: 210704-G-JW383-020
    Filename: DOD_109197451
    Length: 00:07:02
    Location: CAPE MAY, NJ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TCCM Independence Day Sunset Parade B- Roll, by PO2 Shannon Kearney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard
    Sunset Parade
    B-Roll

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT