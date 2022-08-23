Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Distribution Corpus Christi Texas WMS Go Live

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2022

    Video by Jerry Duenes 

    Corpus Christi Army Depot

    DLA Distribution Corpus Christi Texas celebrates the modernization of an all-new Warehouse Management System by hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 15:37
    Category: Video Productions
    VIRIN: 220830-A-EP447-001
    Length: 00:04:17
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Distribution Corpus Christi Texas WMS Go Live, by Jerry Duenes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Defense Logistics Agency

