DLA Distribution Corpus Christi Texas WMS Go Live

DLA Distribution Corpus Christi Texas celebrates the modernization of an all-new Warehouse Management System by hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2022 15:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|856108
|VIRIN:
|220830-A-EP447-001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109197446
|Length:
|00:04:17
|Location:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
