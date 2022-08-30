Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley attend the change of command ceremony for the U.S. Special Operations Command. Army Gen. Richard D. Clarke is relinquishing command to Army Gen. Bryan P. Fenton in Tampa, Fla.
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2022 15:02
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|856102
|Filename:
|DOD_109197364
|Length:
|01:18:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Special Operations Command Change of Command Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT