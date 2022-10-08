A video about the newly renovated PODS shop at Davis-Monthan and their mission.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2022 14:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|856100
|VIRIN:
|220810-F-AL288-628
|Filename:
|DOD_109197349
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 355th PODS video, by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT