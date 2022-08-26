Fort Campbell Army Wellness Center Promo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Fort Campbell Army Wellness Center provides integrated and standardized primary prevention programs and services like body composition testing, metabolic analysis, and sub-max and max VO2 testing, all of which promote enhanced and sustained healthy lifestyles.



All services are FREE and are available to Service Members and their families, DoD civilians, and retirees.