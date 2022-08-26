Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Campbell Army Wellness Center Promo

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Video by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    The Fort Campbell Army Wellness Center provides integrated and standardized primary prevention programs and services like body composition testing, metabolic analysis, and sub-max and max VO2 testing, all of which promote enhanced and sustained healthy lifestyles.

    All services are FREE and are available to Service Members and their families, DoD civilians, and retirees.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 13:57
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 856097
    VIRIN: 220826-A-DQ133-003
    Filename: DOD_109197207
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Campbell Army Wellness Center Promo, by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT