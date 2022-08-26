Fort Campbell Army Wellness Center - Metabolic Analysis

The Fort Campbell Army Wellness Center does metabolic testing which synchronizes an individual's resting metabolic rate to provide tailored strategies for weight loss, gain or maintenance.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2022 13:56
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|856096
|VIRIN:
|220826-A-DQ133-002
|Filename:
|DOD_109197206
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
