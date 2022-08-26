Fort Campbell Army Wellness Center - Body Composition

Step into this oblong, egg-shaped machine for just five minutes and you'll receive a detailed analysis of your body composition measuring your fat mass and your fat-free mass, including blood, organs, and muscle.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2022 13:56
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|856095
|VIRIN:
|220826-A-DQ133-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109197205
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
