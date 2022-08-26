Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Campbell Army Wellness Center - Body Composition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Video by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Step into this oblong, egg-shaped machine for just five minutes and you'll receive a detailed analysis of your body composition measuring your fat mass and your fat-free mass, including blood, organs, and muscle.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 13:56
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 856095
    VIRIN: 220826-A-DQ133-001
    Filename: DOD_109197205
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Campbell Army Wellness Center - Body Composition, by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT