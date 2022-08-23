Oklahoma National Guard Suicide Prevention

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. Colin Book, a High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System section chief with the 1st Battalion, 158th Field Artillery Regiment, 45th Field Artillery Brigade, Oklahoma National Guard, discusses the impact working with mental health cases has on his career as a Lawton police officer. Because of his work serving the community, Lawton Police Department awarded Book as the Uniformed Officer of the Year for 2021. (Oklahoma National Guard Video Production by Pfc. Haden Tolbert)



Sgt. Colin Book

Battery A 1-158 Field Artillery

(00:12-00:19)