Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oklahoma National Guard Suicide Prevention

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LAWTON, OK, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2022

    Video by Pfc. Haden Tolbert 

    145th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Colin Book, a High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System section chief with the 1st Battalion, 158th Field Artillery Regiment, 45th Field Artillery Brigade, Oklahoma National Guard, discusses the impact working with mental health cases has on his career as a Lawton police officer. Because of his work serving the community, Lawton Police Department awarded Book as the Uniformed Officer of the Year for 2021. (Oklahoma National Guard Video Production by Pfc. Haden Tolbert)

    Sgt. Colin Book
    Battery A 1-158 Field Artillery
    (00:12-00:19)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 15:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856092
    VIRIN: 220901-Z-DX255-1001
    Filename: DOD_109197147
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: LAWTON, OK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oklahoma National Guard Suicide Prevention, by PFC Haden Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mental Health
    Suicide
    Lawton
    National Guard
    Oklahoma National Guard
    45th FAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT