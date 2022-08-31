REPTX Day 8 Video - Underway on the SDTS

REPTX 8.31.2022
Underway Demonstrations of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Remote Assistance Technology, 3D Printing
During the eighth day of the Navy’s first-ever Repair Technology Exercise, or REPTX, government, industry and academia test potential battle damage and repair products and services while at sea aboard Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division’s (NSWC PHD) Self Defense Test Ship (SDTS).
Personnel from The Pennsylvania State University, University of Houston and the Navy’s Surge Maintenance program fly Skydio unmanned aerial vehicles to scan the SDTS.
Navy Surge Maintenance personnel use TurnAround Factor Inc.’s SME Connect system to communicate remotely with a subject matter expert for assistance with a repair.
A 3D printer manufactures a replacement part for the SDTS.
REPTX runs from Aug. 22 to Sept. 2.
Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) Naval Systems Engineering and Logistics Directorate Technology Office (NAVSEA 05T) is sponsoring REPTX 2022 and selected 65 technologies to participate.
NSWC PHD is a field activity of NAVSEA and is located at Naval Base Ventura County in California.
