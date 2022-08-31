Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    REPTX Day 8 Video - Underway on the SDTS

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Video by Eric Osborne 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    REPTX 8.31.2022
    Underway Demonstrations of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Remote Assistance Technology, 3D Printing
    During the eighth day of the Navy’s first-ever Repair Technology Exercise, or REPTX, government, industry and academia test potential battle damage and repair products and services while at sea aboard Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division’s (NSWC PHD) Self Defense Test Ship (SDTS).
    Personnel from The Pennsylvania State University, University of Houston and the Navy’s Surge Maintenance program fly Skydio unmanned aerial vehicles to scan the SDTS.
    Navy Surge Maintenance personnel use TurnAround Factor Inc.’s SME Connect system to communicate remotely with a subject matter expert for assistance with a repair.
    A 3D printer manufactures a replacement part for the SDTS.
    REPTX runs from Aug. 22 to Sept. 2.
    Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) Naval Systems Engineering and Logistics Directorate Technology Office (NAVSEA 05T) is sponsoring REPTX 2022 and selected 65 technologies to participate.
    NSWC PHD is a field activity of NAVSEA and is located at Naval Base Ventura County in California.

    This work, REPTX Day 8 Video - Underway on the SDTS, by Eric Osborne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Naval Surface Warfare Center
    NSWC PHD
    Port Hueneme Division
    NAVSEA 05T
    REPTX
    Repair Technology Exercise

