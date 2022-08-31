REPTX Day 8 Video - Underway on the SDTS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



REPTX 8.31.2022

Underway Demonstrations of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Remote Assistance Technology, 3D Printing

During the eighth day of the Navy’s first-ever Repair Technology Exercise, or REPTX, government, industry and academia test potential battle damage and repair products and services while at sea aboard Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division’s (NSWC PHD) Self Defense Test Ship (SDTS).

Personnel from The Pennsylvania State University, University of Houston and the Navy’s Surge Maintenance program fly Skydio unmanned aerial vehicles to scan the SDTS.

Navy Surge Maintenance personnel use TurnAround Factor Inc.’s SME Connect system to communicate remotely with a subject matter expert for assistance with a repair.

A 3D printer manufactures a replacement part for the SDTS.

REPTX runs from Aug. 22 to Sept. 2.

Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) Naval Systems Engineering and Logistics Directorate Technology Office (NAVSEA 05T) is sponsoring REPTX 2022 and selected 65 technologies to participate.

NSWC PHD is a field activity of NAVSEA and is located at Naval Base Ventura County in California.