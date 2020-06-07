Chief of Naval Air Training - T-6B Texan II out-of-control flight maneuver

NAS WHITING FIELD, Florida (July 6, 2020) - Lt. John Mullaney, Training Wing Five Innovation Officer in Charge, performs an out-of-control flight (OCF) maneuver and recovery during a training evolution in a T-6B Texan II. Training videos are utilized in Chief of Naval Air Training’s newest training syllabus, Naval Aviation Training-Next to give students the opportunity to see a real-time maneuver before stepping into an airplane. (U.S. Navy video by Lt. John Mullaney/Released)
