    Chief of Naval Air Training - T-6B Texan II out-of-control flight maneuver

    UNITED STATES

    07.06.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Chief of Naval Air Training

    NAS WHITING FIELD, Florida (July 6, 2020) - Lt. John Mullaney, Training Wing Five Innovation Officer in Charge, performs an out-of-control flight (OCF) maneuver and recovery during a training evolution in a T-6B Texan II. Training videos are utilized in Chief of Naval Air Training’s newest training syllabus, Naval Aviation Training-Next to give students the opportunity to see a real-time maneuver before stepping into an airplane. (U.S. Navy video by Lt. John Mullaney/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2020
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 13:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: US

    cnatra
    aviation
    t-6b
    natn

